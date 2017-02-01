  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

This could be the coolest airport cafe in Thailand

By Time Out Bangkok staff Posted: Wednesday February 1 2017, 7:33pm

This could be the coolest airport cafe in Thailand
Dean & Deluca at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Dean & Deluca has finally saved our life from running around hopelessly to find a peaceful spot to wait for the flights (we don’t all have access to airport lounges, dudes), with the opening of its newest branch at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Similar to its other locations, the New York-born bistro is dressed up in the stylish black-and-white palette and serves up coffee, drinks and its signature snacks. Oh, and you can also buy some goodies as souvenirs, too.

Dean & Deluca Suvarnabhumi Airport is located in the duty-free zone, close to gates E, F and G. Open 24 hours. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Bangkok staff
For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest