This could be the coolest airport cafe in Thailand

Dean & Deluca has finally saved our life from running around hopelessly to find a peaceful spot to wait for the flights (we don’t all have access to airport lounges, dudes), with the opening of its newest branch at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Similar to its other locations, the New York-born bistro is dressed up in the stylish black-and-white palette and serves up coffee, drinks and its signature snacks. Oh, and you can also buy some goodies as souvenirs, too.

Dean & Deluca Suvarnabhumi Airport is located in the duty-free zone, close to gates E, F and G. Open 24 hours.