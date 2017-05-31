This Japanese chef shut down his soba restaurant in Fukuoka and bring his two-decade cooking experience to Bangkok

Authentic Fukuoka soba is now in Bangkok. Soba chef Mizuho Nagao shut down his Soba Sei Restaurant in Fukuoka, Japan to relocate at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Hotel on Soi Sukhumvit 22. One of the most respected soba chefs in Fukuoka, Nagao was born to an award-winning soba chef, who was praised one of Japan's best soba chefs in 2005. Nagao started working in his family restaurant, Soba Sei, in 1994 before opening his own outpost at Saga Tamaya Department Store in 2007. Now he's ready to serve his creations—perhaps one of the most authentic Japanese flavors—to Bangkok locals.

Named Soba Factory, the open-plan dining room features posh, contemporary decor and an open kitchen.

Chef Nagao’s highlights include buckwheat soba made of high-quality buckwheat from Hokkaido. Prices are also noteworthy, starting from B290 for a soba dish.

Soba Factory, Bangkok Marriott Marquis, Soi Sukhumvit 22, 0 2059 5999. Open daily 12:00-14:30, 17:30-22:00