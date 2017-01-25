  • Blog
Top three things you need to do in Bangkok this week

By Phavitch Theeraphong Posted: Wednesday January 25 2017, 10:14am

Eat this

 

 

Jim Thompson, the country’s biggest silk giant, celebrates the fusion of art and cuisine with the opening of an artsy Thai restaurant called Bombyx on the M floor of Siam Paragon. 

 

Drink this

  

 

From 25 Jan, Thonglor’s Bronx Liquid Parlour will begin serving six new cocktails that incorporate drops of different types of oils. Book your seat by calling 0 2036 6071.  

Shop this

  

 

Show DC, the new Korean-Thai shopping mall in Rama 9 has opened its doors, treating K-pop fans to Korean-inspired shopping, dining and entertainment experiences. 

 

 

 

 

