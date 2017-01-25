Top three things you need to do in Bangkok this week

Eat this
Jim Thompson, the country’s biggest silk giant, celebrates the fusion of art and cuisine with the opening of an artsy Thai restaurant called Bombyx on the M floor of Siam Paragon.
From 25 Jan, Thonglor’s Bronx Liquid Parlour will begin serving six new cocktails that incorporate drops of different types of oils. Book your seat by calling 0 2036 6071.
Show DC, the new Korean-Thai shopping mall in Rama 9 has opened its doors, treating K-pop fans to Korean-inspired shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.
