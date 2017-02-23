Underworld is making Bangkok debut in May

Legendary British electronic duo Underworld is set to perform in Bangkok for the first time as part of the Super Summer Sound 2017, a two-day music festival created by The Jam Factory people.

The duo, who made fame with a Trainspotting soundtrack, "Born Slippy," will play at Asiatique the Riverfront for the part one of the festival on 13 May, along with Maika Loubte, X0809, Nolens.Volens, DCNXTR, Kidnappers. Part two of the event will take place at the same venue on 31 May. A complete lineup will be updated soon.

Tickets will be on sale from 23 Mar. Catch up latest news from the event's Facebook page.