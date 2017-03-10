Vesper’s new bar team unveils new cocktails

After the departure of the former house mixologist Pailin “Milk” Sajjanit, Silom sleek restaubar Vesper has now welcomed the new bar team led by the new bar manager, Supawit “Palm” Muttarattana, the winner of Diageo World Class Thailand 2012 and one of the partners of Thonglor’s Backstage Cocktail Bar.

Palm’s arrival comes with three new concoctions which is now joining the on-going cocktail menu The Art Book. His creation of Weeping Woman is inspired by Picasso’s abstract masterpiece and sees the mix of saffron bourbon, Campari, lemon, vanilla, egg white, Peychaud’s bitters and angostura bitters. The refreshing-yet-complex Automat reinterprets the realist painting by the American artist Edward Hopper and combines chamomile and coffee bean-infused Tanqueray gin with lemon honey and chocolate bitter. David Hockney’s claim-to-fame A Lawn Being Sprinkled is transformed into the sprit-forward tipple that sees the mix of rosemary, thyme and black pepper Ketel One vodka, rose water, orange blossom, Mancino vermouth and celery bitter.

Last but not least, Vesper’s new bar team member Dedsakda “Ken” Thianthong, the former mixologist of Toro and one of the finalists of Bangkok Barcadi Legacy 2017, is now serving Mundos, his competing concoction that incorporates Middle Eastern spice like sumac and manages to showcase the balance of sweet and citrusy note.