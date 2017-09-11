Watch the best of Ter Nawapol movies at Bangkok Screening Room 15-24 Sep

Bangkok Screening Room showcases the best Thai filmmaker Nawapol "Ter" Thamrongrattanarit on 15-24 September featuring his four movies – Hear Attack, The Master, Mary is Happy Mary is Happy, and 36. All films are in Thai with English subtitle. For more information, you can check out at BKKSR.

(1) Heart Attack



A workaholic graphic freelancer, who gets rashes all over his body, falls in love with a doctor who treats him.

(2) The Master



This documentary features interviewees talking about Van VDO, a famous video shop in the Nineties where foreign independent movies were sold illegally.

(3) Mary is Happy, Mary is Happy



Based on real 410 Twitter streams of a girl named Mary, the film follows a senior high school girl’s everyday life.

(4) 36



A relationship between a location scout and her art director co-worker is portrayed through 36 shots of photographs found in an old hard drive of hers.