Winter is NOT coming to TrueVisions!

This is perharps the most horrifying news we had in 2016! It’s been years we’ve been paying A LOT for TrueVisions to watch HD movies and series on HBO. Now, Thailand’s largest pay TV company is canceling six major movie channels – HBO, HBO Signature, HBO Kid, HBO Family, Red by HBO and Cinemax – from its broadcasting program. That means no more watching Westworld, Half World, and most importantly, Game of Thrones in 2017 on it.

TrueVisions, however, substitutes with new channels—Warner TV, Sony Channel, Paramount, Fox Action Movies, True Film HD2 and Food Network—which broadcast hit series like Arrow, Gotham, How to Get Away with Murder, Jane the Virgin and many more.

Now we know our long-running relationship has come to an end and it's time to either embrace a new change or find a new love with Netflix.

