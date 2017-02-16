  • Blog
You can eat this larger-than-life burger only in this month

By Phavitch Theeraphong Posted: Thursday February 16 2017, 12:05pm

THAMESAE | Photography

The LA-born eatery 25 Degree Burger has introduced a new treat that's full of surprises. Called the Dynamite Burger (B400), the giant snack is stuffed with a juicy patty made with ground sirloin beef, caramelized onion, arugula, bacon and mushroom sauce. The real deal, however, lies in the bun, which is also smothered with mushroom sauce.

B400. Until 28 Feb. G floor, Pullman G Bangkok Hotel, 0 2352 4000. Open 24 hours

By Phavitch Theeraphong

