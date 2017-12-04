4 music events you shouldn't miss this week!

So it is the end of the year, and there are plenty of events queuing up for us, including Thailand’s premier eco-friendly, art-meets-music festival, Wonderfruit. This week, also, has 4 huge music festivals with international headliners who you wouldn't want to miss.

On 6 Dec, we have the Asian hip-hop crew 88Rising featuring Rich Chigga, Higher Brothers and Joji at GMM Live House.

Then on 7 Dec, American rapper Tyga is a headliner accompanying with Pegboard Nerds and more for Woo Fest at Sugar Club.

For the weekend, the edm 808 Festival is back for 2 days on Saturday and Sunday with various music styles lineup with DJs like Flosstradamus, Vini Vici, and Kayzo.

Then finish your weekend in Pattaya with Maya Music Festival, another huge production that brings big names DJs like Flume, Robin Schulz, Deadmau5 and Slushii.

I know our heart says yes to all of these but our wallet: