7 best things to do this week

Fri 7

Beauty and Ugliness : Aesthetic of Marsi at National Gallery; 9am; free

This exhibition showcases more than 40 paintings by the late H.S.H. Princess Marsi Paribatra, a Francebased royal who was praised for her own unique brand of surrealism. Curated by Asst. Prof. Dr.Supachai Areerungruang, the pieces in the exhibit showcase a juxtaposition of various influences to examine the connection between beauty and ugliness.

Felipe Pantone at Siam Center; 10am; free

Argentinian-Spanish artist Felipe Pantone best known for the use of bold color and kinetic/op art is heading to Bangkok for an exclusive talk and exhibition this month.

Felipe, despite never expose his face to the public, has shown his works at galleries and museums around the world, including Long Beach Museum of Art, Palais de Tokyo in Paris, and Mesa Contemporary Arts Center. Now, it's your chance to see his amazing artworks in Bangkok at Siam Center. Felipe Pantone will be creating a showcase called W3-DIMENSIONAL Park, mesmerizing mall-goers with optical illusion art pieces --- these include four original pieces that are parts of his painting projects he's been working on.

Sat 8

808 Festival at Live Park Rama 9; 3pm; B3,199

Leading music fest 808 celebrates its 6th anniversary with a collaboration with A State Of Trance, aka ASOT, to host a two-day festival featuring world-famous headliners. On the first day, the festival will be transformed into a Trance festival with international DJs like Armin Van Buuren, Vini Vici, NWYR, Ruben de Ronde B2B Estiva, and Orjan Nilsen. Skrillex will be taking over the second day of the festival with REZZ, Troyboi, and Whethan.

Maya Music Festival at Show DC Oasis Outdoor Arena; 12pm; B3,700

MAYA Music Festival is making a return with more artist names and a special location this year. The 2-day festival will feature AKB48 full team show for the first time ever in Bangkok; international DJs such as Alesso, Major Lazer, and Galantis; pop singers Oh Wonder; Kpop idols from S.M. Entertainment, and more.

Mustache Takeover The Boat at Asiatique pier; 3pm; B800

House and techno music club Mustache is throwing a party on a boat at Asiatique pier. With the capacity of 350 people, the boat will be transformed into an underground party with the club's resident DJs. Line up includes Dan Buri (Neverest), Boris Rubin (Hippiee Records), Adiero (Blast Session), and Nukier (Blast Session). There's an after party at Mustache with Miss Foster (UK) and Davelton (BE).

Sun 9

Bangkok That Was: Photographs 1956-1961 by Fabrizio La Torre at Serindia Gallery; 11am; free

Fabrizio La Torre was an Italian photographer who lived in Bangkok from 1956 to 1961, commissioned to document and photograph the launch of renowned Italthai Industries company. During his time in the city, the avid art enthusiast also took thousands of photos of the city and its residents. Bangkok That Was showcases these rarely seen photographs in a double-venue exhibition simultaneously showing at Serindia Gallery and the National Museum.

Oon Ai Rak Klay Kwam Nao at The Royal Plaza, Dusit Palace; 12pm; free

Initiated by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the second edition of Oon Ai Rak Klay Kwam Nao takes you back in time with vintage-style pop-up structures, flower gardens, activity booths and cultural performances. Visitors are encouraged to dress in retro enembles—more for photo-taking purposes than anything else. If you’re driving, park your car at Bangkok Turf Club and take the complimentary shuttle service to the venue.