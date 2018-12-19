8 great things to do this week

Fri 21

Federbräu Red Feather Club at Sathorn Square; 5pm; free

The next chapter of Bangkok's most-anticipated German-inspired lifestyle arena, Federbräu and Time Out Bangkok join forces once again to take the festive vibes in Sathorn to the next level, with the latest event, Federbräu Red Feather Club: Federbräu Red Feather Club At Sathorn Square, which is bringing Sathorn urbanites 10 perfektevenings of international gourmet food, chilled drinks, and upbeat concerts on 17-21 and 24-28 December.

Beautiful Bangkok at Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard; 7pm; free

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) kicks off the holidays by bringing back Beautiful Bangkok, its signature light display that illuminates one of MQDC’s prime properties. Every night throughout the last two weeks of December, Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard will be irradiated with 3D mapping projections for a vibrant light and sound extravaganza supported by Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA) and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Christmas Voyage at Bar Savoy; 8pm

For this festive season, Bar Savoy joins hands with Pinnacle Gastro to offer you four special Christmas punches created by London-based bartender Mark Lloyd, and for one night only, you can enjoy drinks from guest bartenders Michael Fairweather and Mark Lloyd while having a fun karaoke night at one of their private singing rooms.

Sat 22

GIRLS : 10 Years of Luo Yang's Photography at Woof Pack Building; 11am; free

GIRLS are intimate portraits of Chinese women Luo Yang meets in her private life. Through her images, she explores femininity and its place in contemporary China, captured raw, on film, in unstaged settings.

Westin Pool Party at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit; 1pm; B400

Jump down the pool and dance along beats by local and international DJs. Cool refreshment and bite-size grubs are available at Pool Bar.

Screen on the Sky at River City Bangkok; 6.30pm; B250

Documentary Club joins forces with RCB Film Club to host an outdoor screening evening on a rooftop, featuring "Once Upon a Forest,” and Thailand premiere of “Breaking Habits.” There will be food and drinks at the event also.

Paellas at Play Yard; 7pm; B700

Tokyo-based indie rock band Paellas is coming to Bangkok for the first time. The band, consisting of Tatsuya Matsumoto, Masaharu Kanabishi, Ryosuke Takahashi, and Satoshi Anan, will be playing their hits like "Shooting Star" "Together," and more, so get ready.

Sun 23

Wang Derm Palace Free Admission at Wang Derm Palace; 9am; free

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of Thonburi, Wang Derm will open to the public for the first time in decades, offering visitors the rare chance to see historic structures and details related to King Taksin and the former Siamese kings who were born here during their fathers’ time as viceroys.