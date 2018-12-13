Aussie reggae rock band sticky fingers is making a Bangkok debut in Feb 2019

Local promoter The Very Company announced that Sticky Fingers will be heading to Bangkok on Feb 9, 2019 as a part of their world tour next year.

Sticky Fingers, consisting of Dylan Frost, Paddy Cornwall, Seamus Coyle, Beaker Best and Freddy Crabs, have released three studio albums Caress Your Soul (2013), Land of Pleasure (2014) and Westway (The Glitter & The Slums) (2016). The band went on hiatus in the late 2016, and came back with a new single “Kick On” in April 2018.

Their music described as a mixture of reggae, rock and soul combines with energetic live performances is creating magic to ears of fans. Get ready to sing their reggae/psychedelic rock hits, including “How to Fly,” “Gold Snafu,” “Cyclone,” and “Australia Street.” The band plan to release a new album coming out in Feb 2019, so we might get to hear their new songs at their first Bangkok concert too. Local talent Srirajah Rockers will play as an opening act.

The concert will be held on Feb 9, 2019 at Moonstar Studio. Tickets are B2,000 baht and will be available on Dec 19 via this site.