Bangkok Art Biennale announces theme and headliners for the 2022 edition

Here’s everything we know so far about the return of the city-wide contemporary art fest

The 2022 edition of Bangkok Art Biennale is just a month away (opening 22 Oct) and it will run under the theme “Chaos:Calm”, which is very much reflective of the times.

So what can you expect from this year’s edition? Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation, the organization behind the bi-annual art fest, has revealed that 73 artists from 31 nations and territories will be participating in the event. More than 200 awe-inspiring art pieces will be showcased in 12 key spots around the city such as Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, CentralWorld, Museum Siam, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, JWD Art Space, Wat Arun, and Wat Prayoon.

Time Out Bangkok

This year’s international headliners include celebrated British sculptor Sir Anthony Gormley, who will be exhibiting a site-specific installation at Wat Arun, and American street-art star Tom Sachs, who will display his own interpretation of the traditional Thai long-tail boat at Museum Siam. Popular performance artist Marina Abramović, who participated in the last two editions, will also make a return at this year’s biennale.

Thai artists Pinnaree Sanpitak and Arin Rungjang, who represented Thailand in the Venice Biennale in 2022 and 2013, respectively, will also be showing their unique art pieces. Also joining the event is rising illustrator Uninspired by Current Events, whose politics-influenced graphic art has become popular among younger Thais.

The Bangkok Art Biennale will kick off on 22 Oct and run for four months.