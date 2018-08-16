Bangkok celebrities bubbled up on the annual Moet & Chandon Grand Day

Raise your glass! Moët & Chandon, the world's leading Champagne brand, will be hosting its annual "Moet & Chandon Grand Day," where tantalizing food, vibrant party and premium Champagne combined on Saturday, June 9.



The beach club vibe of Escape Bangkok will be elevated for "Moet & Chandon Grand Day", starting off at sundown with relaxing beat by DJ FT Saxophone while guests witness special live fashion photoshoot with a glass of Moët and Chandon Ice Imperial. When night falls, guests are then escorted to the luxurious restaurant at Park Hyatt Bangkok where a series of tantalizing creations are paired with some of Moët and Chandon's greatest items like Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial, Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial and Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2008. Talented Thai pianist Saksit ‘Toh’ Wejsupaporn is set to perform alongside the Champagne feast.

Finish off the night on a high note with an after party at Penthouse Bar + Grill. For this special occasion, the opulent bar will be festooned with "illuminating Champagne bottle" with deejays spin eccentric beat.

For more information on "Moet & Chandon Grand Day", visit www.moet.com or http://www.facebook.com/moet/

