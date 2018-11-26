Bangkok Island is finally finished and will host its first cruise party next Sat

Remember Bangkok Island? It was listed as one of the 18 Things to look forward to in 2018 in Bangkok. It's now confirmed that the party boat is completely finished and will be hosting its first cruise party on Dec 1.

With the capacity of 320 people, Bangkok Island boat boasts a huge stage at the bottom of the vessel that functions as the dance floor welcoming local and international bands to perform, and an open space on the top deck where you can enjoy the view and cool breeze. For the debut Bangkok Island: First Cruise, some of Bangkok's best spin masters and artists will perform on both areas. Line-up includes Rasmee (TH), Summer Dress (TH), Yaan (TH), and Overstay Band (FR), performing at The Docks; and Vibe Sound System (UK), The Burning Deck (IN), and What Dat Frog (TH) taking over the deck at The Island. Check out the full line-up here.

The party starts at 6pm at a pier near Taksin Bridge, and sails through the beautiful landscape of Bangkok's riverside on Chao Phraya River. The boat will go towards Klong Toei and stop there around 7pm. Then it will go back to China Town/Khaosan Road and stop around 8pm. You can hop in and out as they will stop every hour at a pier. The party will finished at midnight at Taksin Bridge.

1 Dec at Bangkok Island, Taksin Bridge. 08 4654 8401. Tickets are B950/online and B1,050/at door (both types are inclusive of a free welcome drink) via this link.