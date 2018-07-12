  • News
Chanel's Coco Game Center is now open, and we've already gone mad.

By Suthima Thongmark Posted: Thursday July 12 2018, 2:47pm

Nipaporn Vattanasiriporn/Time Out Bangkok

Have you seen pictures of Chanel-branded arcade centers in Hong Kong, Seoul, or even Singapore that have gone viral lately and you've been envious all along? You can now scream internally as the luxe game center has just touched down in Bangkok at Erawan.

Situated on the first floor of the luxury shopping center, Coco Game Center is an arcade-themed pop-up that creatively creates an all-new beauty shopping experience by combining Chanel Beauty cosmetics items with a game arcade experience. Not only you get to try on some newest items from Chanel Beauty, you'll also get to play arcade games to win exclusive gifts. And of course, it's your chance to step up your Instagram game as the space comes with numerous Insta-worthy spots.

The shop welcomes all passerby, but we recommend you to pre-register here to secure your spot and avoid long queues. The pop-up will be open to public from 14-30 July. Don't miss it!

Coco Game Center

 

Swing the door open and you will see this Insta-worthy entrance
Nipaporn Vattanasiriporn/Time Out Bangkok

 

 

 

 

Coco Game Center

 

Try Chanel's fragrances and take a cool pic at the Beauty Ride
Nipaporn Vattanasiriporn/Time Out Bangkok

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coco Game Center

 

There are two fun games to play at the kiosk
Nipaporn Vattanasiriporn/Time Out Bangkok

 

 

 

 

Coco Game Center

 

You can win exclusive gifts from this Bubble Game
Nipaporn Vattanasiriporn/Time Out Bangkok

 

 

 

 

 

