Bangkok possible flood
Peeraya Sirathanisa/Time Out Bangkok

City Hall alerts Bangkokians in seven districts of possible flooding Oct 1-5

The current storm-induced flood is expected to heighten water levels and cause major flooding in seven districts along Bangkok’s main river.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105805038/image.jpg
Written by
Arpiwach Supateerawanitt
Possible flooring alert: The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), yesterday (September 30), issued a warning regarding the plausible flooding during October 1-5 in seven Bangkok districts along the Chao Phraya River.

The general public living in Bang Sue, Dusit, Phra Nakhon (The Old Town), Samphanthawong (Chinatown), Bang Kho Laem, Yannawa, Khlong Toei, Bangkok Noi, and Khlong San is advised to prepare for the possible flooding by clearing all their belongings off of the ground floor of their premises.

According to Bangkok Post, mayor Aswin Kwanmuang reassures that the 78.93 km of the embankments are strengthened on both sides of the river, while 97 water pumping stations have been well maintained for the coming run-offs.

Currently, Thailand is undergoing massive flooding since early-September, majorly due to the monsoon season that brings about heavy rains in the northern part of the country. Thirty one provinces up north are currently affected by the disaster, leaving over 200,000 households flooded by an immense amount of water from the overflowing Pasak Jolasid Dam.

The flooding is expected to subside in 10-15 days after the aforementioned dates in case the storms retreat.

