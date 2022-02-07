gCircuit will stage its comeback in Phuket after a three-year hiatus

Restart your engines and mark the dates! Southeast Asia’s largest gay party is taking off at the island destination on April 8-11.

It’s been almost three years since gCircuit, a staple in the Songkran party line-up, welcomed revelers from all over the world. This coming April, the sounds, sweat and six-packs that have become the party’s signature will make their comeback—this time at one of Thailand’s liveliest beach destinations.

Get ready for four days of partying at gCircuit Songkran 2022. This year, the LGBTQ-oriented event will relocate to Mövenpick Myth Hotel Patong Phuket and will take place on April 8-11.

Tickets are now on sale, with Super Early Bird tickets priced at B8,000++ for four parties (excluding accommodations). Check out gCircuit’s official website for more information.

Before the coronavirus put a temporary halt to any kind of partying during Songkran, Thailand would play host to a number of circuit parties during this yearly festival that’s also known as the Thai New Year, including gCircuit SongKran and the White Party in Bangkok, and Circuit Festival Asia in Pattaya. These events attracted tourists from all over the world, and hugely contributed to the country’s “pink money” economy (ie, the income from travelers who identify as LGBQT+).