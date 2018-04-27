Greyhound Cafe opens a sister eatery that shines a spotlight on street food

Food institution Greyhound Cafe has just opened a new restaurant at CentralWorld's Groove, and this time it's all about street food. Set in a decor inspired by a traditional street-side shophouse restaurant, yet with chic essences. Kin Hey by Greyhound Cafe brings what's Bangkok's praised for—street-style eats—to the fore. Your everyday street faves—everything from yen ta fo to bubble tea—are being presented Izakaya style with a Greyhound-ish twist. See some of the photos here and watch this space for a proper review soonest.

>Kin Hey by Greyhound Cafe, 2nd floor, Groove at CentralWorld.