Greyhound opens its first coffee bar in Ekkamai

Fashion and F&B institution Greyhound has introduced its first coffee bar, which is housed inside Cub House, Honda's new moto lifestyle space in Soi Ekkamai 3.

Greyhound Coffee brews up cuppa using organic beans from Mivana, a group of coffee farmers in Chiang Rai who adopts eco-friendly approach. Your choices range from typical Italian-style offers to nitro brew to special creations created exclusively for the cafe. Coffee starts from B85. (We tried nitro cold brew on a bed of milk pudding and it wasn't bad.) Oh, there's food too.

Cub House itself is worth checking out, too. Set in the loft-style space perfected with raw cement floors and black and white walls, it's designed to serve as a cozy living room where moto lovers could mingle with like-minders. There's a cornor you can shop for exclusive Honda-branded fashion items co-designed with Greyhound. Trust us, they're cooler than thought.