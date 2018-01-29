In pictures: Foster the People Live in Bangkok 2018

Foster the People's first ever concert in Bangkok last night (28 Jan) could be called one of the best shows in the beginning of 2018. The American indie pop band brought all their energy to create the best vibes for fans. The lead singer Mark Foster ended the show by crowd surfing and signing autographs for those lucky fans at the front. It was an amazing performance. You can check out pictures from last night below.

