Mui Fest was a 3-day event packed with loads of good tunes, delicious food, amazing art, and great tropical vibes. The event, happened at W Koh Samui’s private beach, featured three stages and three genres: EDM, World Music, and House/Techno played by more than 20 local and international music acts from around the globe.

Check out what went down at the event here, and keep your eyes peeled for more interesting things to do.

