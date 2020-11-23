Tonino Lamborghini to launch a boutique hotel in Phuket in 2023

Tonino Lamborghini, a namesake lifestyle brand founded by a Lamborghini heir in 1981, has thrived in the global scene of Italian-inspired luxurious products and designs for about four decades now, rolling out into markets a wide range of creations with the likes of watches, eyewear, smartphones, and clothing.

Recently, the Italian brand has just ventured into the hospitality territory with the introduction of Tonino Lamborghini hotels in China. And soon, Thailand's Phuket will be the next spot to witness the unconventional creation. Tonino Lamborghini joins hands with Phuket-based, Chinese-owned real estate developer Utopia Corporation to establish the Italian brand's luxury boutique hotel, Tonino Lamborghini Boutique Hotel Phuket.

Set to launch in 2023, the hotel is taking a spot on Chalong Bay, Phuket's southeast coast with views of Phang Nga Bay and offshore islands. Award-winning Hong Kong designer Alexander Wong is commissioned to bring the iconic black and red palette of the brand to the hotel.

Tonino Lamborghini Boutique Hotel Phuket will be home to 39 suites and 7 villas, each of which will be decked out with designer furnishings and art pieces that exude the sensibilities of Tonino Lamborghini.

Other extravagant facilities in this soon-to-open boutique hotel are the Floridian beach club-themed red-tiled swimming pool, a restaurant inspired by French post-impressionist painter Henri Rousseau, and a cutting-edge fitness center.

Tonino Lamborghini Boutique Hotel Phuket is the second undertaking of the brand's hotel and resort endeavor. It is expected to complete in July 2023, followed by a grand opening in November 2023. Until then, let's keep an eye on this new undertaking at this Thailand's sun-kissed paradise.