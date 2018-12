Lego, the Danish brick toy giant, has landed its first certified store in Bangkok at Siam Paragon. The 150-sqm space stocks up all things Lego, including exclusive items available only at certified Lego stores (Lego Architecture, for example).

One of the highlights is a massive mural made with Lego bricks by Asia's only Lego-certified professional Nicholas Foo.

2nd Floor, Siam Paragon. Open daily 10:00-22:00

