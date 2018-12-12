News / Shopping & Style

Oris Big Crown Pointer Date turns 80 this year, and this is a special model launched to celebrate the occasion

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Wednesday December 12 2018, 1:01pm

Oris Big Crown Pointer Date 80th Anniversary Edition
Oris

In 1938, Swiss watchmaker Oris created a watch with an oversized crown and a date-indicated pointer hand so pilots wearing gloves could easily adjust the time. The watch later became the Big Crown Pointer Date—one of Oris’ most successful models—and it’s no longer just for pilots. To celebrate its 80th anniversary this year, Oris has dropped a special edition of the model cast in polished bronze, and fitted with a deep green 40mm dial and brown leather straps. To say it’s classy would be an understatement.

 

 

 

 

Oris Big Crown Pointer Date 80th ANniversary is retailed at B69,900, available at leading department stores.

