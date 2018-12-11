Rejjie Snow to headline the second Bangkok Block Party next year

The Bangkok Block Party is making a return for its second edition next year in January with headliners that will definitely make you cry happy tears. Powered by Blaq Lyte and Future Factory, the outdoor party promises three stages packed with top Thai and international music talents, including Irish hip-hop artist and producer Rejjie Snow, Jessie James Solomon and R3LL at Siam Paragon; American artist Autograf at Siam Center; and The Greed (THA) and the Flytrap (USA) at the MBK-Siam Discovery Skywalk.

The 2019 Bangkok Block Party will see a collaboration between the party and Los Angeles-based streetwear label RipNDip on the party's decoration. Expect RipNDip's signature character Lord Nermal in all forms everywhere throughout the grounds, as well as exclusive RipNDip merchandise you can shop for. There will also be tattoo services as well as activities and workshops designed to celebrate young talents.

See the first phrase line up here, and stay tuned for more updates.

19-20 Jan, 2019 at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discover Skywalk MBK. Tickets are B900/one day pass, and B1,500/2-day pass via BTS ticket booths.