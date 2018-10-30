Rita Ora is heading to Bangkok next year

Bangkok's fresh face concert promoter, Passionhead has just announced Rita Ora's first ever performance in Bangkok on Mar 11, 2019.

English singer and actress Rita Ora debuted in 2012 with DJ Fresh's "Hot Right Now," which was a hit in the UK. Her second studio album Phoenix, scheduled to be released on Nov 23, features singles like "Your Song," "Anywhere," and "Let You Love Me."

Rita Ora will perform at the newly launched Outdoor Arena at Crystal Design Centre. Ticket details will be announced soon, but you can pre-register here for special promotions.