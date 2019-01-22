SEA's only Marvel-themed complex to shut down on Jan 29

We wonder if Thanos had a hand in The Marvel Experience’s decision to shut down operations after only a seven-month run. The Marvel-themed entertainment park has announced its last day of operations will be Jan 29. It isn’t a surprise to many. Despite the fanfare surrounding its opening in June 2018, the themed attraction didn’t seem to have met expectations, from poorly-managed operations, to low-quality productions, to expensive ticket prices. According to social media channels, the closure is a precedent for “the new ultimate fun,” but we don’t think that’s going to happen soon.