SEA's only Marvel-themed complex to shut down on Jan 29

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Tuesday January 22 2019, 12:07pm

We wonder if Thanos had a hand in The Marvel Experience’s decision to shut down operations after only a seven-month run. The Marvel-themed entertainment park has announced its last day of operations will be Jan 29. It isn’t a surprise to many. Despite the fanfare surrounding its opening in June 2018, the themed attraction didn’t seem to have met expectations, from poorly-managed operations, to low-quality productions, to expensive ticket prices. According to social media channels, the closure is a precedent for “the new ultimate fun,” but we don’t think that’s going to happen soon. 

 

By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor who is making a deal with the devil to trade in his soul for scented candles and white shoes. 

