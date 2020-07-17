Shangri-la Hotels' flash sale starts today, offering free night in either Bangkok or Chiang Mai

The staycation competition amongst luxury hotels in Bangkok and beyond is fierce. We have witnessed irresistible deals launched by five-starred properties that are too good to be true to draw in domestic travelers and gourmands to their properties and restaurant outlets.

Are you're looking for a hotel deal that's offering you more than just free nights? Luxury hotel chain Shangri-la is handling you free nights in the same or another city. Book between 17 and 19 July, for every night you book at Shangri-la Hotel Bangkok or Shangri-la Hotel Chiang Mai you'll get to enjoy another night at either Bangkok or Chiang Mai properties for free. Rooms start from B3,500 net for a stay two people. Breakfast is not included but is friendly priced at B590 per person. Kids under 12 years old will stay for free.

The staying period is valid between August 1 and November 30. The free night voucher is non-transferable and applicable to some terms and conditions.

For reservations, contact:

Bangkok: 0 2236 7777, reservations.slbk@shangri-la.com

Chiang Mai: 053 253 888, chiangmai@shangri-la.com

