Starbucks is now serving “iced espresso” at its Bangkok cafes

Dark brews with ice and milk have become a thing—even at Starbucks.

“Es yen” is the Thai term for iced espresso, a kind of coffee that Italians would laugh at but is everywhere in Thailand. The drink is characterized by its dark color, and is mixed with milk, sugar (or syrup), and ice—perfect for an energy boost on those lazy days.

Now joining the club is American coffee chain Starbucks, which has just launched its Iced Espresso line in Thailand. There are three variations to choose from: Brown Sugar Oatmilk Iced Shaken Espresso, Chocolate Malt Oatmilk Iced Shaken Espresso, and Brown Sugar Cocoa Oatmilk Frappuccino (starts from B175).

The line was actually first launched in the US back in 2021 and was said to be inspired by Italian iced coffee Shakerato (shaken coffee with ice).

Starbucks’ Iced Espresso line will be available for a limited time until 31 Oct.