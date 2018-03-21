Tattoo tales: Eric Chan

Eric Chan (27)

Barista + roaster at A Stimulant by Sarnies

I think of my body as a blank canvas, and tattoo artists are the ones who design what to ink on my body. It’s like I surrender myself to the artists, and it makes me feel weak and [like I’m] losing control over my body when I give them the authority to design whatever they want. This requires a lot of trust. I can get tired and shaky after getting a tattoo, but the finished product is worth it.

Most of my tattoos don’t have any emotional significance attached to them, but there is one tattoo I regret getting. It’s a gun tattoo on my right leg, which I got when I was very young. It was not a good time for me because I was at a low point in my life. It’s the only one I want to cover up.

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

