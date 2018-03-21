Tattoo tales: Karo Iyash

Karo Iyash (31)

Barista + roaster at K & O Coffee Roaster (opening soon)

March of 2015 was when I got my first yant. I just wanted a tattoo. None of these, except for my first yant which was a compass, was planned. I got into yant before coffee. So I can say that tattoos gave me purpose. I've loved coffee, but I didn’t see myself being a barista or in the coffee industry at all. I was just going through a rough time in my life. Three months later, I got my dream job at a good coffee shop, and now I have my own coffee shop. So it’s like sak yant and coffee are the two things I’m passionate about. I just love them. I like the environment. I like the calmness. I feel peace similar to when a Christian goes to church or a Muslim goes to

mosque. I get that kind of peace when I go get a yant.

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok