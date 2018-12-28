Thailand is the first country in Asia to legalize Marijuana, but only for medical purposes

As the general election is just around the corner, the uncles in the offices seem to be moving fast forward—both physically and idealistically. In the same Christmas-day meeting, the National Legislative Assembly signed approval for the use of marijuana for medical and research purposes. Growing, storing, and transporting the green plant for the good acts must be carried out under strict control by authorized medical-related organizations. Selling the herb is regarded as an illegal act, as well as possessing more than 10kg, which could get you imprisonment.

This law is enforced everyone in the kingdom, regardless of nationalities, so stop imagining about walking around smoking marijuana on the streets.