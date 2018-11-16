Thailand's highest observation deck is now open at King Power MahaNakhon building

After many delays, the new owner of Mahanakhon skyscraper, duty-free giant King Power, has unveiled the building's 360-degree rooftop observation deck that sits 314 meters above the ground, which is currently Thailand's highest. Dubbed MahaNakhon SkyWalk, the observation triplex of three floors: the indoor observation deck on 74th and 75th, and the rooftop platform and a bar on the 78th floor—of which one of the highlights is the spine-chilling glass-bottomed platform that promises to pump up your adrenaline.

Ticket prices are 850 for access to the indoor view-gazing room, while the 1,050 gets you access to all three floors. To celebrate the opening, MahaNakhon SkyWalk gives a discount to all patrons: the all-area access is now B765 per person until Jan 31, 2019. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

King Power MahaNakhon is located on Narathiwat Road, next to Chong Nonsi BTS station. Visit www.kingpowermahanakhon.co.th for more details.

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

