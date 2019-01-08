News / City Life

There is one less way to get to ICONSIAM

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Tuesday January 8 2019, 3:09pm

ICONSIAM
Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

ICONSIAM, the city’s newest riverside shopping complex, is packed with cool new stores and eateries. It’s been receiving tons of visitors on a daily basis, causing migraine-inducing traffic on both the roads and the river. River transport has gotten out of control, which is why the Chao Praya Express Boat, the operator of the ferries that run up and down Bangkok’s biggest waterway, has announced that it would stop docking at Iconsiam pier starting from Dec 24 to prevent traffic snarls and accidents on the river. Mallgoers can still hop on and off the free shuttle boats from the Sathorn, Wat Muang Khae, Si Phraya and Ratchawong piers.

