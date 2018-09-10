This is a workshop you'll learn how to perfectly shuck an oyster

Always wanted to try shucking an oyster without hurting yourself? Your chance is here. Centara Hotel's Red Sky restaurant is having this workshop called "Open Up Oyster" where the restaurant's head chef Christian Ham teaches you how to perfectly shuck an oyster using the right tools equipment.

Besides getting your hands on various kinds of oysters, from those from France and Iceland to those from Australia, you'll also get to enjoy the oysters with wine and Champagne as well as learn everything you need to know about oysters.

The class takes place daily 15:00-17:00 at Red Sky, 55th floor, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, with a minimum of four attendees. The fee is B2,955++/person, inclusive of a certificate, a recipe book, and a carved wooden oyster knife.

Book your seat at 02-100-6255.

Red Sky

Suthima Thongmark/Time Out Bangkok

Suthima Thongmark/Time Out Bangkok