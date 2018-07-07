This jeweler offers a service to turn the ashes of your beloved ones into wearable gemstones

Baby teeth, a lock of hair, the ashes of a beloved pet—we all have that something we’d like to keep as a memento of happy times or a fleeting childhood. One company glamourizes the act of keeping ashes, teeth, hair and bones by preserving it in the form of a precious stone.

Local company Gemories use a specialized high-tech procedure to convert these small body parts into gemstone-like keepsakes. You can even choose the size (three, five or nine carats), shape (round, heart, oval or princess cut) and color (aquamarine, blue aster, dark sapphire, peridot green, rose, champagne topaz, smoky quartz, pure black or premium ruby red). They can even inject special infusions to create a unique palette just for you.

Gemories also offers a service to turn these gemstones into wearable jewelry.

Call 09 8456 6654 or visit www.gemoriesthailand.com for more details.