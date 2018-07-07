  • News
This jeweler offers a service to turn the ashes of your beloved ones into wearable gemstones

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Saturday July 7 2018, 2:54pm

Baby teeth, a lock of hair, the ashes of a beloved pet—we all have that something we’d like to keep as a memento of happy times or a fleeting childhood. One company glamourizes the act of keeping ashes, teeth, hair and bones by preserving it in the form of a precious stone.

Gemories

 

Local company Gemories use a specialized high-tech procedure to convert these small body parts into gemstone-like keepsakes. You can even choose the size (three, five or nine carats), shape (round, heart, oval or princess cut) and color (aquamarine, blue aster, dark sapphire, peridot green, rose, champagne topaz, smoky quartz, pure black or premium ruby red). They can even inject special infusions to create a unique palette just for you. 

Gemories also offers a service to turn these gemstones into wearable jewelry.

 

Gemories

 

Call 09 8456 6654 or visit www.gemoriesthailand.com for more details. 

By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor who is making a deal with the devil to trade in his soul for scented candles and white shoes. 

