This year's Christmas installation at CentralWorld is all about smiles. Literally.

When it comes to festive decorations during the holidays, no one can beat CentralWorld. The retail establishment always dresses up its entrances and open spaces with an extravaganza of joyful installations for Christmas and New Year, always exceeding the previous year’s décor and making the mall the most visited attraction in Bangkok during the holiday season. (You probably remember the pine tree forest that dominated CentralWorld’s main square last year.)

This year, the shopping complex goes all smiles as it comes up with a holiday theme revolving around iconic pop-art character Smiley. The familiar yellow smiling face/emoticon is the star of this year's festivity and can be seen everywhere in the mall for the duration of the festive season in so many forms and iterations.

Don't forget to snap a selfie with an 18-meter-long, 4.5-meter-high gateway decorated with LED lights and Smiley icons. You also need to check out a 13-meter-tall, Smiley-decorated Christmas tree, Smiley-inspired Santa Clauses, and Smiley reindeer. Smiley merchandise and specially created food products are also available for sale throughout the mall.

In the midst of all these cheery smiling characters, right in the heart of the square, is a full carousel studded with more than four million glittering Swarovski crystals. All ticket sales made on carousel rides (B400/person) will be donated to four different charities. Do your bit for others—take a ride on this stunning, crystal-studded merry-go-round and help create more smiles this holiday season.

wOrld Of happiness. Until 7 January 2019 at CentralWorld.