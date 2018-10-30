TWG Tea Pays Tribute to the Month of Earl Grey with Earl Grey Afternoon Tea Set

At the forefront of tea gastronomy, TWG Tea pays tribute to the month of Earl Grey with a delectable Earl Grey Afternoon Tea Set. Integrating an exceptional variety of TWG Tea Earl Grey blends into innovative culinary creations, the tea set highlights an array of luscious tea-infused canapés and desserts to tantalise the palates of tea lovers and gourmands alike.

Honouring the marvellous black tea blended with the finest TWG Tea bergamot, delight in a range of tea-infused savouries set to impress even the most discerning epicureans. Savour every mouthful of the delicious Pulled Lamb Tartlet with couscous in Smoky Earl Grey infused gravy, accompanied by herb mashed potato and pink peppercorn or the Potato Confit and Avocado Salad in French Earl Grey infused broth, stuffed with Turkey ham, avocado salad, crushed cashew nuts and egg. Mouth-watering canapés to entice seafood enthusiasts include Smoked Earl Grey Salmon infused with Earl Grey Gentleman served on melba toast, topped with ikura; Baked Blue Mussel with sautéed spinach and ham infused with Russian Earl Grey Tea, topped with creamy hollandaise sauce; and Crab and Avocado Ceviche infused with Earl Grey Buddha Tea, accompanied by a purple potato crisp.

Indulge in a variety of tea-infused desserts, featuring French Earl Grey Canelé; Earl Grey d’Amour Mont Blanc, an Earl Grey d’Amour infused sweet potato, accompanied by meringue and black currant ganache; Earl Grey Buddha Pavlova, a meringue with Earl Grey Buddha infused chantilly; and Smoky Earl Grey Chocolate Bonbon, a dark

chocolate filled with Smoky Earl Grey infused caramel.

End your gastronomic journey on a high note with Breakfast Earl Grey Panna Cotta, featuring a butterfly pea jelly infused with Breakfast Earl Grey and vanilla panna cotta topped with fresh blueberries and Earl Grey Buddha infused chantilly – a perfect wrap-up to this elegant afternoon tea experience.