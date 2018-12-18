World’s first Orient Express hotel is set to open at King Power Mahanakhon in 2019

After multiple delays, rumors and speculations, it has finally unveiled that the world’s first Orient-Express hotel will be open at King Power MahaNakhon building in the last quarter of 2019.

The Orient Express brand has long been associated with the uber-luxury sleeping trains in Europe and Asia, which first started in the 1880s (but now operated by Belmond). The utter opulence and sophistication have become the inspiration for works of masterpieces of iconic authors and filmmakers.

Operated by AccorHotels, Orient Express Mahanakhon Bangkok is reported to be composed of 154 rooms, including 9 suites and 2 penthouses. Renowned architect Tristan Auer is tasked to reinvigorate the vintage Art-Deco charm into the luxury hotel of the Mahanakhon Building.

Orient Express Mahanakhon will also bring in two exciting restaurants; contemporary Cantonese restaurant Mott 32 from Hong Kong and former Nahm chef David Thompson’s fine-dining restaurant Mananathi; and the cocktail bar on the fourth floor that brings back the over-the-top and mysterious ambiance as in the Orient Express.