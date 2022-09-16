Bangkok
Supanniga Ruay Mitr
Supanniga Eating RoomRuay Mitr

You can now enjoy porridge with wines at Supanniga’s Ruay Mitr in Sathorn

Pair more than 10 different wines with boiled rice at this khao tum kui restaurant.

Top Koaysomboon
Written by
Top Koaysomboon
Since you’re already on your way to Sathorn to check out more newly opened restaurants (we're talking Fran's, An Com An Ca, and Maison Dunand), why not make a stop at porridge restaurant Ruay Mitr? Suppanniga’s sister establishment is now offering wines to pair with its signature khao tum kui bowls . 

The upmarket, porridge-focused restaurant-in-restaurant is hidden on the upper floors of Supanniga in Thonglor and Sathorn. Diners get to enjoy hot and spicy Thai-Chinese dishes (the  spicy feep-dried fish salad and fried shrimp and lemongrass sticks are musts) and hearty porridge served in edgy settings (the Sathorn location was designed by artist Saran Yen Panya). 

This wine pairing option will be available at the Sathorn location for a limited time only, until 30 Sept. 

