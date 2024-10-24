You’d be hard-pressed to find a more classically Back Bay getaway than the Newbury. The 286-room hotel is perched at the intersection of two of the neighborhood’s loveliest attractions: the leafy Public Garden and the top-tier shopping on Newbury Street, making it a fitting launchpad for exploring all the neighborhood has to offer.

Upon entering, the first thing you’ll notice is its warm, ultra-stylish interiors. The historic property was one of the country's first Ritz-Carlton hotels back in the 1920s. though it operated as the Taj in more recent decades. Its 2021 reimagining as the Newbury was dreamed up by star designers Jeffrey Beers, Alexandra Champalimaud and Ken Fulk. The place is dripping in old-world class with a modern twist, from the sumptuous lobby and fireplaced lounge to the stately wood-paneled Street Bar.

In fact, the Newbury is home to two restaurants frequented by guests and locals alike. The Street Bar should be your go-to for a pre-dinner martini; afterward, see if you can find the hidden library bar within. Then, head upstairs to Contessa, the striking rooftop Italian spot overlooking the city. (Make it a point to order the spicy lobster capellini.) From New York City’s acclaimed Major Food Group, both restaurants are well worth visiting, even with so many other excellent options in the neighborhood.

The Newbury’s rooms are exquisitely appointed, featuring marble bathrooms, handcrafted millwork, original art and more. Amenities include Byredo bath products, Frette robes—and a copy of Robery McCloskey’s Make Way for Ducklings, naturally. One especially unique offering? The Fireplace Suites. In addition to a grand wood-burning fireplace, the suites come with a fireplace butler. Before getting your fire started, your butler presents you with a special list of wood types to choose from: there’s quick-burning birch, fragrant and long-burning cherry, sweet New England maple and lightly scented oak.

During my stay, I opted for a mix of wood varieties as I sipped tea and read a book in the hours between lunch and dinner. (I actually felt grateful for being dealt a rainy afternoon.) Overall, the suites offer an extremely cozy way to wind down after strolling the area’s brownstone-lined streets.

Neighborhood

Back Bay is a treat for the eyes in every season, thanks to its classic architecture, history, and abundance of shops and galleries. After posing with the Public Garden’s Make Way for Ducklings statue and hopping aboard a Swan Boat in the lagoon, make your way down Newbury Street for some of the city’s best shopping. This fall and winter, do pop into the King Arthur Baking pop-up shop. You can also browse the one-of-a-kind products at Topdrawer, try making your own candle at Candlefish, browse the stacks at Trident Booksellers & Cafe and behold the original Newbury Comics. For fuel, grab a latte from Thinking Cup and perhaps a plate of pasta from Faccia a Faccia.

Nearby

Commonwealth Avenue Mall: Once you’ve meandered around the Public Garden, exit toward the Commonwealth Avenue Mall. This tree-lined path offers one of the most scenic strolls in the city at all times of year. It leads right to Kenmore Square and Fenway Park.

Boston Public Library: No visit to Boston is complete without exploring the expansive central branch of Boston Public Library. Art and architecture tours are held most days of the week, but if you miss them, make sure to spend time in Bates Hall. This scholarly study room is lit by the soft glow of rows upon rows of green reading lamps.