Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Trinity Church
Photograph: ShutterstockTrinity Church
Photograph: Shutterstock

13 best things to do in the Back Bay

From storied attractions to trendy restaurants, here are our top picks for one of Boston's best neighborhoods.

Madeline Bilis
Written by Madeline Bilis
Contributor: JQ Louise
Advertising

Every Bostonian ends up spending lots of time in Back Bay. Whether you're heading to Newbury Street for some shopping, Back Bay Station to travel, the Pru for work or even for a walk along Comm. Ave., the Back Bay is not only a historic neighborhood, but one of Boston's most dynamic. You'll find excellent restaurants for a fun night out as well as some of the city's most iconic attractions. The Back Bay is a fine place to center any trip to Boston, near some of the city's best restaurants and its best museums. No matter what brings you to the neighborhood, here's how to make the most of time in Back Bay.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in Boston

Things to do in Back Bay, Boston

1. Stroll along the Charles River Esplanade

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • The Esplanade
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Stroll along the Charles River Esplanade
Stroll along the Charles River Esplanade
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Charles River Esplanade is one of Boston’s best public parks. Stretching 17 miles along the banks of the river, it offers plenty of grassy expanses, docks and benches for admiring the view. Pack up a picnic (or build your own charcuterie board at Kured in nearby Beacon Hill) and spread out somewhere scenic. You’ll watch sailboats drift by and joggers skate past. In season, there's a Night Shift beer garden, free concerts at the Hatch Shell, boat rentals and other attractions.

Book online

2. Explore the Boston Public Library

  • Attractions
  • Libraries, archives and foundations
  • Back Bay
Explore the Boston Public Library
Explore the Boston Public Library
Photograph: Shutterstock

The BPL sits regally amid Copley Square, attracting scores of student groups, visitors and casual book-browsers to its endless stacks. The building is a joy to get lost in: Be sure to visit the cloistered courtyard, a most tranquil place to linger; and Bates Hall, where rows and rows of green lamps make reading feel ever so scholarly. The renovated Johnson Building houses a colorful children’s section with whimsical mini brownstones to sit beside. And if you’d like someone to point out the highlights during your visit, join a free art and architecture tour offered almost every day of the week.

Book online
Advertising

3. Get drinks at Hecate

  • Back Bay
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Get drinks at Hecate
Get drinks at Hecate
Photograph: Courtesy J.Q. Louise

Care to duck into a hidden bar during your Back Bay adventure? Good luck finding Hecate Bar, the no-reservations speakeasy with seating for only 24 people. It’s concealed behind a nondescript door in a back alley between Newbury and Boylston, below sister restaurant Krasi. (Pro tip: make a dinner reservation there first.) Once you’re inside Hecate Bar, prepare to be delighted by some seriously complex and unique cocktail concoctions.

4. Go all the way up at View Boston

  • Attractions
  • Towers and viewpoints
  • Back Bay
Go all the way up at View Boston
Go all the way up at View Boston
Photograph: Courtesy View Boston

See the city from above at View Boston, the stunning observatory that takes up the top three floors of the iconic Prudential Tower. (That's 52 stories up!) The immersive attraction offers each visitor a personalized perspective on the city, with interactive displays featuring tidbits about Boston art, music, history, neighborhoods and more. Head out to the Observation Deck to see 360-degree views, then grab a drink at Stratus, Boston’s highest rooftop bar. Tickets are $10–$25 for families to access to indoor and outdoor observation decks, exhibits and bars.

Book online
Advertising

5. Appreciate Trinity Church

  • Attractions
  • Religious buildings and sites
  • Back Bay
Appreciate Trinity Church
Appreciate Trinity Church
Photograph: Shutterstock

Trinity Church is the visual centerpiece of Copley Square. The Richardsonian Romanesque building was completed by Henry Hobson Richardson in 1877. It’s known for its extensive wall murals—almost every inch was hand-painted by a team led by American artist John La Farge. The impressive stained-glass windows, meanwhile, include four that were designed by the English Pre-Raphaelite painter Edward Burne-Jones and made by Arts and Crafts movement pioneer William Morris. You can take guided tours offered Tuesday–Saturday, as well as see concerts and visit other events that are open to the public.

Book online

6. Stop by the famed Fairmont Copley Plaza

  • Hotels
  • Back Bay
  • price 3 of 4
Stop by the famed Fairmont Copley Plaza
Stop by the famed Fairmont Copley Plaza
Photograph: Richard Mandelkorn

Make time to dine or at least grab drinks at OAK Long Bar + Kitchen. Often listed as one of the best hotel bars in Boston, the Fairmont Copley Plaza amenity is actually just one of the best bars in Boston, period. Served over the historic hotel's beautifully restored—and truly lengthy—bar, cocktails here are some of the best pours in the city year after year, and each month there’s a new “marketail” that incorporates an ingredient from the nearby Copley Square Farmers Market. Summer examples include a white-peach whiskey smash and a drink with strawberry-infused Aperol. 

Check prices
Advertising

7. Check out the Copley Square Farmers Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Back Bay
Check out the Copley Square Farmers Market
Check out the Copley Square Farmers Market
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Ascanio Peguero

Pluck the freshest produce from the stalls at Copley Square Farmers Market, which is open every Tuesday and Friday from late May–November. As Boston’s largest farmers market, it comprises more than two dozen vendors, plenty of which accept EBT cards. Among the standouts: fresh mushrooms from Livingstone Mycology and flowers and fresh eggs from Riddle Brook Farm.

8. Lace up at Bodega

  • Shopping
  • Shoes
  • Fenway/Kenmore
Lace up at Bodega
Lace up at Bodega
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Ascanio Peguero

At first glance, it looks like any other convenience store, with its window lined with faded bleach bottles and paper towels. But behind a hidden sliding door here is a secret store within a store. Behind it, you’ll find the ultra-modern interior that is Boston’s hottest sneaker shop—carrying rare releases from Nike and Adidas, as well as deluxe streetwear and books on art and design.

Advertising

9. Be seen on Newbury Street

  • Things to do
  • City Life
Be seen on Newbury Street
Be seen on Newbury Street
Photograph: Shutterstock

Newbury Street is officially cool again. Not that it ever stopped being cool, it’s just that the pre-pandemic vibrancy locals fondly remember the thoroughfare having has returned. Located in the heart of Back Bay, Newbury Street has always been known for its designer shops and historic brownstones. Stroll here to pop in and out of stores like Marimekko, Brandy Melville and Patagonia. Newer restaurants like Faccia a Faccia by chef Ken Oringer, and Michael Serpa's Little Whale Oyster Bar have fresh, fun fare and lively atmpsheres perfect for people-watching both indoors and outside.

10. Step inside the Mapparium

  • Attractions
  • Libraries, archives and foundations
  • Fenway/Kenmore
Step inside the Mapparium
Step inside the Mapparium
Photograph: Mark Thayer

The Mapparium, the world’s largest walk-in globe, is among the city’s quirkiest landmarks. Essentially a three-story model of the Earth built to scale, the perfect sphere runs 30 feet in diameter and can be crossed by means of a glass bridge that bisects its interior. The 608 stained-glass panels recreate the world as it was in the mid-1930s, when the project was completed. (Geography aficionados will notice the outdated borders and names.)

Book online
Advertising

11. Browse Trident Booksellers & Café

  • Coffee shops
  • Back Bay
  • price 2 of 4
Browse Trident Booksellers & Café
Browse Trident Booksellers & Café
Photograph: Courtesy Trident Booksellers

In a sea of chains, Trident remains a tried-and-true standby for the more indie-minded of Boston’s over-caffeinated literary nerds. The magazine selection at this Newbury Street shop is peerless—art zines, obscure trade publications… and is that a Spanish edition of Foreign Affairs? The food and drink from the café is solid, too, and special events like author talks and book signings sometimes feature a signature drink. If you’re hoping to host a party somewhere special, Trident just opened a new event space hidden behind the stacks.

12. Time-travel at the Gibson House Museum

  • Museums
  • Back Bay
Time-travel at the Gibson House Museum
Time-travel at the Gibson House Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Mary Prince/Gibson House Museum

This hidden-gem museum on Beacon Street is worth touring. The 1859 rowhouse is a veritable time capsule of what life was like in Boston from the mid-19th to early-20th centuries, preserved by three generations of the Gibson family. You’ll step into period rooms with antique furniture, not to mention an original kitchen and pantry. Reserve tickets for a general tour, or choose from a list of specialty tours if you want to learn about a new aspect of the house and its inhabitants. And for a bonus fun fact: Part of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women was filmed here.

Book online
Advertising

13. Shop and nosh at Eataly Boston

  • Shopping
  • Grocery stores
  • Back Bay
Shop and nosh at Eataly Boston
Shop and nosh at Eataly Boston
Photograph: Courtesy Sarah Bentivegna/Eataly Boston

This massive food and drink complex takes up a grand, multi-floor space in the Prudential Center. Enjoy a stroll through the retail maze, stopping to look at a surprisingly affordable range of luxuries from near (local cheesemakers) and far (every Italian product imaginable). There are a slew of places to eat and drink inside the Italian market, too, from full-service, high-end dining at the rooftop Terra, to quick sandwiches and gelato.

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.