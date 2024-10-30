Subscribe
This new map has your holiday plans sorted, from Halloween through New Year's Eve

Check out this interactive, global map of the holiday happenings, hand-picked by Time Out editors.

Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
NYE champagne toast
Photograph: Shutterstock
Time Out readers know that we cover the best of your city, from events to attractions—and we’re a seasonal resource. With Halloween upon us and the festive season on its way, Time Out has a new tool highlighting the best holiday picks from around the world.

Check out the interactive map for hand-picked holiday options. For spooky szn in Boston, that includes annual favorites like Shore Leave masquerading as Scare Leave, destination-worthy haunted houses and Boston’s Wicked Haunt Fest, a new attraction this year that achieves its goal of Hollywood-level Halloween decor in Charlestown.

From iconic holiday hotspots to under-the-radar attractions only locals know about, this map will be updated with seasonal happenings throughout the year. Play around with this useful new tool and make it your go-to map from now through New Year’s Eve.

