Photograph: Courtesy JP Canine Costume Parade / Deborah J. Karson Photography
The best Halloween events in Boston this year

‘Tis the season for goblins, ghouls and good times.

Tanya Edwards
Written by Tanya Edwards
Contributor
Contributor: Jacqueline Cain
Celebrating Halloween in Boston is a vibrant mix of spooky fun and historic charm. In a city that’s nearly 400 years old, it can seem like there are haunted stories on every corner, and visiting a pumpkin patch is everyone’s favorite way to kick off the season. And of course, the city of Salem is always just a train or ferry boat ride away from Boston (but let’s hope you’ve already made hotel reservations!).

That’s never all that’s happening for Halloween around Boston. Revelers can hit creative costume parties, haunted festivals, scary movie screenings and devilish performances all across the region. Ramp up the fun—and the fright—with our picks, in chronological order, for Halloween events all season long.

Time Out Market Boston

Bewitched Halloween Bash at Time Out Market Boston

  • Time Out Market
Photograph: Eva Sakellarides

On Saturday night, Oct. 26, get ready for the annual Halloween bash at Time Out Market! Choose your side—Good Witch or Bad Witch—while sipping on enchanting cocktails and enjoying wickedly delicious food specials from more than a dozen dining options. Starting at 9pm, the market will conjure up a live DJ, a tarot card reader and an airbrush tattoo artist—as well as a special appearance by our resident drag queen, Big Atlas. She'll put a spell on you, we're sure. Check out other market events this October.

Best Halloween events in Boston

1. Boston's Wicked Haunt Fest

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Charlestown
Photograph: Courtesy Wicked Haunt Fest

Boston’s inaugural Wicked Haunt Fest is a fall festival in Charlestown celebrating the seasonal and spooky. Here’s everything you need to know, but the basics are: Three haunted walk-through experiences plus family-friendly activities, as well as an Oktoberfest-style beer garden, two festive bars and seasonal snacks for sale. Starting in early October, the fest is open at Hood Park most weekdays through November 3,  from 4pm-11pm and weekends from 11am-11pm. Tickets start at $25 per person.

2. The original "Beetlejuice" Movie Party

  • Things to do
  • Seaport District
Photograph: Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse in the Seaport will host a Beetlejuice movie party on October 15 at 7pm. Enjoy a screening of the timeless spook classic, along with interactive fun that includes spooky props, Miss Argentina sashes, shrimp keychains, BEETLEJUICE stickers and even sticky eyeballs. Tickets come to about $20 with online fees, and you’re sure to be tempted by the full food and drink menu.

3. Boston Public Market Harvest Party

  • Things to do
  • Haymarket
Photograph: Courtesy Boston Public Market

The 7th annual Harvest Party at Boston Public Market is Thursday, Oct. 17, this year and has a Carnival theme. The event includes dinner and a party, and you can attend one or both portion of the evening. The buffet dinner from 5:30–7pm, held under a tent on the Greenway outside the market, features food from vendors and craft libations from the Pine Bar made with local spirits. The bash inside from 7–9pm promises carnival games galore, bites from BPM vendors, more drinks, live music and dancing, a silent auction and more. Don’t forget photo opportunities with this year’s gigantic Official Pumpkins of Boston.

4. Play It By Fear, a night of haunted harmonies

  • Things to do
  • Downtown
Photograph: Courtesy Boston Seaport by WS by @erinofboston

This free public event at The Rocks at Harbor Way (111 Harbor Way) in the Seaport on October 18 sees Glass Artists cover Halloween classics and slasher themes. Get ready for string quartet renditions of hits like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and famed TV show songs from the likes of The Addams Family and Stranger Things. Provincetown Brewing will pour the beers and JAM'N 94.5’s Ashlee Feldman is hosting the art-filled event, which begins at 6pm. Registration is encouraged but tickets aren’t required.

5. The 5th annual Camberville Zombie Pub Crawl

  • Things to do
Photograph: Nine Acre Photography

Zombies are headed back to Cambridge and Somerville for more brains—err, shenanigans—on Saturday, Oct. 19. Now in its fifth year, this grassroots pub crawl encourages folks to come out in their best undead attire to moan, amble and groan their way through an itinerary of stops around greater Inman Square. The crawl begins at 5pm at Somerville's Portico Brewing, the only family-friendly stop on the otherwise 21-plus crawl. Drink specials will be available at each stop, and crawlers are encouraged to order food. Not brains.

6. Boo at the Zoo

  • Things to do
Photograph: Courtesy Zoo New England

Suburban fam, visit the Stone Zoo during the daytime on October 19 or 20 for family-friendly thrills at the annual Boo at the Zoo. With regular admission to the zoo, this popular event includes the opportunity to trick-or-treat among the animals. Throughout the day, there will be photo ops with costumed characters, arts and crafts stations, kids' costume contests, a live DJ and more festive fun. (You might even see some animals getting into the holiday spirit!) On Sunday only a local pupeteer will be onsite telling scary stories. (In the city? Franklin Park Zoo Howl is the following weekend!)

7. Owloween at Night Shift Brewing

  • Things to do
Photograph: Courtesy Night Shift Brewing

Make like everyone’s favorite big green ogre on Saturday, Oct. 19, with a Shrek-themed party at Night Shift Everett. From 7–10 pm, there will be cocktails like the Poison Apple, which mixes kiwi puree and green apple syrup with Night Shift house vodka; decorations and live music from Wario Speedwagon. The party also celebrates the launch of Night Shift’s Spooky Sour, a gummy worm-inspired beer. There will be contests for both the best Shrek-themed outfit as well as a general costume contest, so come up with something clever! Admission is free, but you can register for a ticket to guarantee admission.

8. Dance with the Devil burlesque show

  • Things to do
  • South End
Photograph: Courtesy The Beehive

On Thursday, Oct. 24, The Beehive will transform into “The Boohive” to celebrate Halloween. Beginning at 5pm, the South End venue and restaurant will be serving seasonal food specials by chef Ryan Skeen and getting ready for Dance with the Devil burlesque show. Performances begin at 8:30pm and guests should come prepared to be scared!

9. Zoo Howl

  • Things to do
  • Roxbury
Photograph: Courtesy Zoo New England

Visit the Franklin Park Zoo during the daytime on October 26 or 27 for family-friendly thrills at the annual Zoo Howl. With regular admission to the zoo, this popular event includes the opportunity to trick-or-treat in the animal habitats. Throughout the day, there will be photo ops with costumed characters (until 1pm), arts and crafts stations, kids' costume contests at 10:15am and 2:15pm, a live DJ, storytelling sessions in the Meeting Barn and more festive fun. (You might even see some animals, like Joe the gorilla, getting into the holiday spirit!) In the suburbs? Stone Zoo's Boo at the Zoo is the following weekend!)

10. 20th annual JP Canine Costume Parade

  • Things to do
Photograph: Courtesy JP Canine Costume Parade / Deborah J. Karson Photography

At noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, costumed canines (and their human fans) will gather in Jamaica Plain for the annual canine costume parade featuring a red carpet, prizes for best-dressed dog, live music and special guests. (Word on Centre Street is that Time Out editor and JP resident Jackie Cain is among the judges!) The parade begins at First Baptist Church at 633 Centre St. at 1pm. Register your dog for just $10, and the funds raised will go to the City of Boston Animal Shelter. The red carpet contest happens at the Loring Greenough House beginning around 1:30pm.

11. The Not-So-Spooky Halloween Family Adventure at Rocky Woods

  • Things to do
Photograph: Courtesy The Trustees

Got a kid at home who prefers treats over tricks? Check out this event that demystifies creatures of the night. The Trustees of Reservations hosts this evening event, which includes a nature craft while the sun sets, a half-mile moonlight walk around Chickering Pond listening to the animals talking to each other, and a campfire with s'mores and apple cider. This event is aimed at kids 3–8 and their families. 

13. “Day of the Dead” costume party at Cósmica

  • Things to do
  • South End
Photograph: Courtesy Cósmica

On Saturday, Oct. 26, Cósmica will host a “Day of the Dead” themed Halloween party where attendees are encouraged to wear their most imaginative or haunting costume. The prize is a $500 gift card for Cósmica or sister restaurant, The Beehive, so you’ll want to go big! Beginning at 5pm, the evening features live music, tequila, mezcal and rum cocktail specials, and off-menu food specials. Great news: There's no cover charge, so gather your friends, make a reservation for dinner, or join at the bar for a spooktacular celebration.

14. A costumed, two-night Lansdowne Street bar crawl

  • Things to do
  • Fenway/Kenmore
Photograph: Shutterstock

Join an estimated 10,000 revelers at this epic 13-bar crawl all weekend long before Halloween. The two-day experience on October 26 and 27 requires a ticket to attend, which will give you access to all bars without a cover, all day (and night) long. Crawlers will have access to drink specials at all 13 bars, plus DJs, photo booths, food specials and even theme parties at different bars. There’s also a costume contest with a cash prize. Each bar displays a full list of the participants and routes so you can plan your weekend—participants include Game On!, Loretta's Last Call, Bleacher Bar, SOJUba and more, including two stops in Allston.

15. Sapphic Nights Halloween yacht party

  • Things to do
  • Seaport District

The Sapphic Nights crew hosts a Halloween party for femmes and the LGBTQIA+ community with a dance party on a yacht on October 27. Frenchy will be DJing the 21-plus event, which will be indoors and outdoors. The party boat departs from Fan Pier Marina at 5pm. Tickets are $60 and include light bites and access to two cash bars.

16. An All Hallows’ Eve feast at Harvest

  • Things to do
  • Harvard Sq
Photograph: Courtesy Harvest

Inspired by Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Harvest in Cambridge is hosting a dinner sure to set the tone for spooky season. On Oct. 27, diners will receive welcome canapes followed by four eerie courses, served alongside spine-tingling cocktails and a wickedly curated wine and beer selection. Tickets for the dinner are $110 per person and include event entry, a welcome cocktail, and a seated dinner with a beverage pairing.

17. Hocus Pocus drag dinner at Rebel's Guild

  • Things to do
  • Bay Village
Photograph: Courtesy Rebel's Guild

On Halloween, Rebel’s Guild at The Revere Hotel will host Wicked Witches and Wigs, a Hocus Pocus Drag Dinner. The event runs from 6:30–10pm featuring performances by Just JP. Guests can enjoy jaw-dropping acts, dazzling costumes and mischievous fun, all while indulging in a delicious prix-fixe menu available for purchase. The 21-plus event has a $20 reservation charge plus a $25 minimum spend on food or beverage per person.

18. Haunted Halloween karaoke at The Haven

  • Things to do
  • Jamaica Plain
Photograph: Courtesy The Haven

Boston’s only Scottish bar and restaurant is also a quirky music venue located at the historic Haffenreffer Brewery complex in Jamaica Plain. For Halloween, The Haven is hosting an evening of ghostly fun with a haunted karaoke party. The evening will commemorate the story of Jillian MacKay, a Scottish brewery worker who tragically died in an accident at the brewery exactly 100 years ago on Halloween night (yikes!). You can hit the restaurant to enjoy a fall feast beginning at 5pm, while event tickets grant access to the bar and restaurant after 8:30pm when the special karaoke event begins. 

20. Go blond for Halloween at State Park

  • Things to do
  • Kendall Sq
Photograph: Michael Ascanio Peguero

Kendall Square’s State Park is steering away from spooky and straight into fabulous this Halloween with a blond celebration on October 31. Live music all night covers your favorite blond musicians, and costumes are encouraged to recall your favorite blond. Think Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry and Lady Gaga if you need inspiration! The party starts at 8pm and there’s a $10 cover.

