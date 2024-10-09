Celebrating Halloween in Boston is a vibrant mix of spooky fun and historic charm. In a city that’s nearly 400 years old, it can seem like there are haunted stories on every corner, and visiting a pumpkin patch is everyone’s favorite way to kick off the season. And of course, the city of Salem is always just a train or ferry boat ride away from Boston (but let’s hope you’ve already made hotel reservations!).

That’s never all that’s happening for Halloween around Boston. Revelers can hit creative costume parties, haunted festivals, scary movie screenings and devilish performances all across the region. Ramp up the fun—and the fright—with our picks, in chronological order, for Halloween events all season long.