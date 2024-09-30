These hair-raising haunted houses aren’t for amateurs. Here’s where to get your best Halloween thrills and chills around New England.

We’ll happily put down our PSLs for a good jump scare this time of year. And luckily for us, there are plenty of spots throughout New England where sunlight can’t reach you and hair-raising Halloween thrills and chills await. Warning: these haunted houses, estates and terror factories aren’t for the faint of heart. These venues ramp up the terror with extreme special effects, elaborate costumes, gory makeup, eerie fog and spine-chilling sounds. Most haunted houses open the weekend of September 28 and run through October, but check the individual sites for schedules.

If the “Hocus Pocus” trio of witches is more your speed, swap out the seasonal scares for the best Halloween events in Boston, or stay home decorating your hand-picked gourds.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in Boston