Boston
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Visit Autocamp Cape Cod for a special winter package by Miir
Autocamp Cape Cod

The best things to do in Boston this weekend

From pop-ups to performances, each week we round up our favorite things to do in Boston for a fun weekend in the city.

JQ Louise
Katie McAleer
Written by
JQ Louise
&
Katie McAleer
Advertising

While the winter weather may be here to stay a little longer, there are still so many ways to have fun this weekend in Boston. There are lots of cool events and things to do this weekend. And if nothing sounds about right, check out the best cheap things to do or the best free things to do in Boston for fun all month long. When all else fails, rally up all of your friends for a boozy night out at one of the best bars in Boston.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in Boston

Things to do in Boston this weekend

Woods Hill Pier 4 and East End Books host Scottish author and chef Coinneach Macleod
East End Books

1. Woods Hill Pier 4 and East End Books host Scottish author and chef Coinneach Macleod

  • Restaurants

In celebrate of East End Books opening their second location in the Seaport this month, they have teamed up with Woods Hill Pier 4 to host a dinner this Saturday, March 11 from 6-10pm. They will be hosting Chef and Author Coinneach Macleod to kick off the North American tour of his new cookbook The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen. The acclaimed Scottish chef and author will be on site for a reading, conversation, book signing and photo opportunities. The menu for the evening is inspired by the cookbook, including: heavy passed hors d’oeuvres, raw bar, cheese and charcuterie alongside libations that will be flowing all night. Get your tickets here.

Read more
New England Cannabis Convention
NECANN

2. New England Cannabis Convention

  • Things to do

This weekend the east coast cannabis industry is gathering at Hynes Convention Center. The convention will feature hundreds of companies representing every aspect of the cannabis and hemp industries, plus five full programming tracks running all three days, with over 120 expert speakers covering all the relevant topics and news for the New England markets. There will also be a brand-new debut by NECANN sponsor Ayr Wellness, the Ayrstream. Buy tickets online, or pay cash at the door for entry.

Read more
Advertising
Try LEVIA’s New Limited-Edition Cannabis Infused Seltzer at AYR Back Bay
Craig Capello Photography

3. Try LEVIA’s New Limited-Edition Cannabis Infused Seltzer at AYR Back Bay

  • Things to do

Launching this Friday, LEVIA is excited to introduce Key Lime Pie to their line cannabis infused seltzer. Available exclusively at AYR Back Bay, the The Key Lime Pie seltzer consists of a sativa cannabis blend with tart, citrusy and vanilla flavors, with intended effects of feeling inspired and alert. The limited run offering features original artwork from Patrick Pollard, a local Massachusetts illustrator specializing in figurative visual art. Learn more about LEVIA and find where to buy here.

Read more
Advertising
Bond Vet – Back Bay Grand Opening
Bond Vet

5. Bond Vet – Back Bay Grand Opening

  • Things to do

Pet owners rejoice, Bond Vet has officially opened their 5th and newest location in Boston, welcome Bond Vet Back Bay. Bond Vet provides convenient, affordable and reliable care for your four-legged family members. They offer a broad range of wellness and urgent care services. Stop by this Saturday, March 11 from 12-2pm for Back Bay’s grand opening, open house party. There will be custom pet portraits, treats for pups and humans, raffles, free swag and more! Get all the details here.

Read more
Après-Ski at Peregrine
The Whitney Hotel

6. Après-Ski at Peregrine

  • Restaurants

You don’t need to go skiing to embrace the last few weeks of winter. Après ski vibes can be found at Peregrine Restaurant. From 3-5 pm daily, The Whitney's on-property restaurant is offering an après ski menu in the winter courtyard. Guests are encouraged to reserve a spot around the fire pit and enjoy a selection of hot toddies and spirits featuring Boston's favorite local distillery, Mad River. Make reservations here.

Read more
Advertising
Hamilton Broadway in Boston
Broadway in Boston

7. Hamilton Broadway in Boston

  • Theater
  • Musicals

Hamilton has officially come to Boston! Opening at the Citizens Bank Opera House on January 17th, Hamilton will be showing in Boston through March 12th. The award-winning sensation is a must see, get tickets and learn about the #Ham4Ham lottery where you can enter to win $10 tickets here.

Read more
Swing by a local ice skating rink
Photograph: Shutterstock/Kwanbenz

8. Swing by a local ice skating rink

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating

One of the best winter activities, hitting an ice rink, is beloved by both locals and tourists, and the Hub has no shortage of rinks fit for all levels. After a chilly skate, be sure to warm up with a mug of one of the best hot chocolates in Boston or a cup of joe from one of the best coffee shops in Boston. And for more winter thrills, check out the best spots for skiing near Boston or the best snowboarding near Boston.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

More things to do around Boston

The 50 best things to do in Boston

The 50 best things to do in Boston

  • Things to do

No matter where your interests lie, you can always find something to get excited about in the Hub. The best things to do in Boston run the gamut—from seriously fun to awesomely educational.

Read more
Paid content
18 best fall foliage spots near Boston
Photograph: Shutterstock

18 best fall foliage spots near Boston

  • Things to do

People visit New England every fall to see the gorgeous, colorful display that lights the region up with rich colors. Even if you’ve lived in the area your whole life, there’s no reason not to embrace the season, so get out and enjoy the vibrancy of autumn as much as possible, before the sad gray season shows up to put a damper on the fall foliage. You’ll definitely want to book a weekend getaway from Boston to see the leaves in other areas of New England or, if you’re visiting, to try a stay in a cozy Airbnb cabin near Boston. And don’t forget to pair your foliage adventures with the best hot chocolate in Boston to really get in the awesome out of autumn.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in Boston

Read more
Advertising
13 best farms for apple picking near Boston
Photograph: Shutterstock

13 best farms for apple picking near Boston

  • Things to do

One of the most charming joys of fall in New England is ditching the city to head for an orchard to pick your own bag full of crunchy apples. A regional tradition like no other, apple-picking is a celebration of the season that brings us cozy sweaters, cider donuts, and crisp autumn air. If you’re looking to embrace the season within a reasonable distance from Boston, there are plenty of farms that welcome guests to wander the rows of their orchards and come home with plenty of fruit in tow. From Cortlands to Macouns and everything in between, here’s some spots to hunt down your favorite apples this autumn near Boston. As we enter those cozier autumn months, be sure to also check out where to see the best fall foliage in Boston, where to go hiking near Boston, where to go pumpkin picking near Boston and where to get the best hot chocolate in Boston.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in Boston

Read more
13 best places to go pumpkin picking near Boston for fall fun
Photograph: Courtesy Parlee Farms

13 best places to go pumpkin picking near Boston for fall fun

  • Things to do

Can you feel the crisp autumn breeze cascading through your hair as you toss your scarf over your shoulder? If so, that means it’s New England in the fall, when the foliage is fiery and the apple cider is hot. While there’s countless activities that will let you bask in the beauty of autumn, pumpkin picking is a must-do for all card-carrying New Englanders and visitors alike. Ditch the pre-picked varieties at the grocery store checkout counter and head to one of these local farms near Boston, where you can hitch a ride on a wagon and choose your own stylish squash. For more seasonal activities, check out where to see the best fall foliage in Boston, where to go apple picking near Boston, and where to get the best hot chocolate in Boston.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in Boston

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Need somewhere to stay?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!