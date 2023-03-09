The best things to do in Boston this weekend

In celebrate of East End Books opening their second location in the Seaport this month, they have teamed up with Woods Hill Pier 4 to host a dinner this Saturday, March 11 from 6-10pm. They will be hosting Chef and Author Coinneach Macleod to kick off the North American tour of his new cookbook The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen. The acclaimed Scottish chef and author will be on site for a reading, conversation, book signing and photo opportunities. The menu for the evening is inspired by the cookbook, including: heavy passed hors d’oeuvres, raw bar, cheese and charcuterie alongside libations that will be flowing all night. Get your tickets here.
While the winter weather may be here to stay a little longer, there are still so many ways to have fun this weekend in Boston. There are lots of cool events and things to do this weekend. And if nothing sounds about right, check out the best cheap things to do or the best free things to do in Boston for fun all month long. When all else fails, rally up all of your friends for a boozy night out at one of the best bars in Boston.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in Boston