Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Fans watch sports on TVs at Parlor Sports in Somerville
Photograph: Courtesy Parlor Sports/Pat Piasecki

Where to watch the Summer 2024 Olympics in Boston

Let the games begin.

Photograph: Courtesy Parlor Sports/Pat Piasecki

Tanya Edwards
Written by Tanya Edwards
Contributor
Advertising

The Paris 2024 Olympics are officially taking place from July 26 to August 11, featuring 10,000 athletes from more than 200 nations. (See the full schedule here.) It’s the third time the French capital has hosted the Summer Games—and you can bet Boston bars will have all the action.

The event we don’t want to miss? The August 9 debut of breakdancing as an Olympic sport. We’re also tuning in to watch Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White of the 2024 Championship-winning Boston Celtics take to the courts in Paris with the USA Basketball Men’s National Team. Massachusetts natives Stephen Nedoroscik of Worcester and Frederick Richard of Stoughton will be representing on the men's gymnastics team, and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas will be making her Olympic debut. 

That’s a lot of local athletes to root for, and we’ve found the best spots around Boston to tune in, whether you want to keep it casual or enjoy a more elevated Olympics viewing experience complete with a full French meal. All of these bars and restaurants have confirmed they will have the sound on, so let the games begin.

Time Out Market Boston

Where to watch the Olympics in Boston

Parlor Sports

  • Sports Bars
  • price 2 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Parlor Sports
Parlor Sports
Photograph: Tyler Machado

Located in Somerville, Parlor Sports is a welcoming, hip sports bar from the team behind Trina’s Starlite Lounge. Since it shares a kitchen with Trina’s, the food is on point and perfect for sharing and pairing with a drink and an exciting Olympic event. Parlor will be opening early for some events, and plans to have the sound on for all games. Check the bar's Instagram for updates on early opening times.

Banners Kitchen & Tap

  • Sports Bars
  • West End
Banners Kitchen & Tap
Banners Kitchen & Tap
Photograph: Courtesy Banners Kitchen & Tap

The modern, state-of-the-art sports bar inside the TD Garden's Hub on Causeway boasts the biggest screen in town. Banners will be airing the Olympic games on a 40-foot LED screen behind the bar, with additional viewing options on 60 other screens throughout the cavernous sports bar. If the Men’s Basketball team advances to the finals in August, Banners will be hosting a watch party sponsored by Boston SportShop & Jackson Family Wines. Be sure to make a reservation, as the event will likely be packed with fans in green. 

Advertising

Bistro du Midi

  • French
  • Back Bay
  • price 3 of 4
Bistro du Midi
Bistro du Midi
Photograph: Emily Kan

Of course you can watch the Paris Olympics at one of Boston’s finest French restaurants. Enjoy the 2024 games in high style in the first-floor café at Bistro du Midi, where the games will air at the bar. Chef Robert Sisca has created a special 2024 Summer Olympics kick-off menu available for lunch and dinner from July 26-July 28, with a focus on classic Parisian flavors and techniques for $65 per person. Everything on the special menu can be ordered a la carte as well, if you’d like to watch the games at the bar with a cocktail and a bite.

Book online

Drawdown Brewing Co.

  • Breweries
  • Roxbury
Drawdown Brewing Co.
Drawdown Brewing Co.
Photograph: Tyler Machado

The LGBTQ+ woman-owned brewery in Egleston Square is known for prioritizing women’s sports, and they’re going all in for the Olympics. Drawdown Brewing is hosting Olympic-themed trivia during the opening and closing ceremonies on July 26 and August 11, respectively; along with a giant watch party, trivia questions will come during commercial breaks. Drawdown plans to show as much of the Summer Games as possible, with extended hours on Thursday-Sunday during the Olympics.

Advertising

The Haven

  • Gastropubs
  • Jamaica Plain
  • price 2 of 4
The Haven
The Haven
Photograph: Tyler Machado

After a 12-year run in Jamaica Plain’s Hyde Square, the Haven moved to the neighborhood’s Brewery Complex two years ago. The Scottish pub screens all sports at the comfortable new location, with a focus on soccer. The bar is planning to air the Olympics when it’s open, starting at noon Monday-Friday and at 11am on weekends. Along with TVs above the bar and in the dining area, there's also a separate room in the back with a projector screen and patio access. Order up “The Olympian” while getting into the spirit: The cocktail was created in honor of Andy Murray winning the 2012 Olympic Men’s Gold in Tennis. It’s a winning combination of Irn Bru—Scotland’s other national drink—and vodka with pomegranate liqueur.

Book online

Luxor Cafe

Brand-new to Cambridge, Egyptian coffee shop Luxor Cafe is establishing itself as a sports spot by installing a projector screen in the main dining area. For the Summer Games, the cafe outside Harvard Square will provide sound-on screenings for all of the events. Head over during the Olympics and spend at least $10 to receive a free chocolate baklava or small drip coffee. Luxor Cafe is open daily from 8am-5pm with coffee, tea, baked goods and breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

Advertising

The Sporting Club

  • Seaport District

Class up your Olympics viewing experience at the Sporting Club, located within the Omni Boston Hotel in the Seaport. The upscale sports bar encircled in TVs will be showing the games during business hours, and will have the sound on during primetime games featuring American athletes. Food and drink specials will be on the menu.

Baramor

Baramor
Baramor
Photograph: Courtesy Baramor/Brian Samuels Photography

This Newton bar and restaurant will be showing the games on its bar-facing TVs in addition to offering Olympics-themed bar specials from July 26-August 11. Cheer on Team USA at Baramor with a festive, red-white-and-blue Team USA cocktail ($15) featuring vodka, lemonade, grenadine and blue curacao. Baramor will be open regular hours throughout Olympics coverage.

Advertising

Cósmica

  • Mexican
  • South End
  • price 2 of 4
Cósmica
Cósmica
Photograph: Courtesy Cósmica

Pull up to the bar at Cósmica for a margarita and some Mexican street food while watching the Olympic games. The South End restaurant will air the Olympics during regular hours, and plans some food and drink specials to celebrate the games.

Book online
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.