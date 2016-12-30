10 last-minute Chicago New Year's Eve plans

You barely made it through the gifting holidays and suddenly realized you’ve made no plans for New Year’s Eve. Sure, you could just head to your favorite neighborhood pub and welcome 2017 with the locals, but that would fly in the face of your date's preferences and your New Year’s resolution to “try new things.” So it’s settled, you’re going out during the final hours of 2016. Lucky for you, there are still plenty of options to choose from. As of this writing, there are still tickets available for the following New Year's Eve events—act fast!

The Freakeasy's Badass New Years Eve

This end-of-the-year blowout will be headlined by Detroit techno producer Kevin Saunderson and feature live art, installations and burlesque performances spread across three stages.

(Metro Chicago, 3730 N Clark St, 9pm–5am. $50)

Reaction New Year’s Eve 2016

Zeds Dead, Gucci Mane and Tchami headline the second night of this two-day New Year's Eve party in Rosemont.

(Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Road, Rosemont, 17 and over, 5pm – 1:30am. $94–$184.50)

New Year’s Extravaganza with the Suicide Machines

Detroit ska punks the Suicide Machines send 2016 packing with help from Chicago punk band the Bollweevils and local outfits the Green Room Rockers, Still Alive and All Eyes West.

(Reggies Rock Club, 2105 S State St, 7pm. $20–$25)

Chi-Town Rising New Year’s Eve Celebration

Back for a second year, Chicago's largest outdoor celebration includes performances by Saint Motel, Sir the Baptist and DJ Sye Young—just don't forget to secure your free tickets on Chi-Town Rising's website.

(Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 E Wacker Drive, 8pm–12:30am. Free with registration)

Reggies Rooftop New Years Eve

Celebrate New Year's Eve on the roof of this Chicago music mecca, with a drink package, food buffet and champagne toast.

(Reggies Music Joint, 2105 S State St, 9pm. $50)

Rock Around the Clock NYE 2017

Party people from all over town kick the tourists out of this River North restaurant for an evening of drinks, apps, 'derves and dancing.

(Hard Rock Café, 63 W Ontario St, 8pm–4am. $129)

Chicago Scene New Years Eve Party

The Drake Hotel's annual New Year's Eve bash brings 3,000 people together in five ballrooms for a spectacular party that culminates with a midnight balloon drop.

(The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, 9pm–2am. $170–$199.50)

The Hood Internet

Chicago production duo Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell headline this New Year's Eve celebration, which also features local rapper ShowYouSuck as Air Credits, Celine Neon and DJ Manny Muscles.

(Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave, 10pm. $25–$30)

High on Fire

Hailing from Oakland, California, this metal trio brings its punishing sound to Empty Bottle to welcome 2017 in an apocalyptic fashion.

(Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, 9pm. $40)

Hilton New Year's Eve Soiree

Party in style while enjoying a four-hour cocktail reception, hors d'oeuvres, a pasta buffet and more.

(Hilton Chicago, 720 Michigan Ave, 9pm–2am. $139–$174)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.