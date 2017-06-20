  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

13 Taste of Chicago vendors will set up shop in Daley Plaza tomorrow

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Tuesday June 20 2017, 12:36pm

13 Taste of Chicago vendors will set up shop in Daley Plaza tomorrow
Photograph: Jessica Lynn Capron
Pork & Mindy's

Most Chicagoans aren't indifferent to Taste of Chicago—you love it, hate it or despise it. But no matter what side of the debate you fall on, the annual food fest's preview means one thing: more lunch options for hungry Loopers tomorrow. On Wednesday, June 21 from 11am to 2pm, 13 Taste of Chicago food vendors and trucks will set up shop in Daley Plaza and offer lobster rolls, tamales, tacos, gelato and more. No annoying food tickets required (just don't forget cash). Take a look at the full list of vendors. 

Beat Kitchen 
Caffe Gelato
Chicago's Dog House 
Connie's Pizza
Da Lobsta
Dia De Los Tamales
Doom Street Eats
El Patron
Porkchop
Pork & Mindy's
Puffs of Doom
Robinson's No. 1 Ribs
Texas de Brazil 

If you can't stand the lines at Taste but still want to treat yourself over the lunch hour while supporting local businesses, this might be your best bet. And hey, if you want to grin and bear it at the actual event, happening in Grant Park July 5–9, we're not judging either.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 38 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest