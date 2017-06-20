13 Taste of Chicago vendors will set up shop in Daley Plaza tomorrow

Most Chicagoans aren't indifferent to Taste of Chicago—you love it, hate it or despise it. But no matter what side of the debate you fall on, the annual food fest's preview means one thing: more lunch options for hungry Loopers tomorrow. On Wednesday, June 21 from 11am to 2pm, 13 Taste of Chicago food vendors and trucks will set up shop in Daley Plaza and offer lobster rolls, tamales, tacos, gelato and more. No annoying food tickets required (just don't forget cash). Take a look at the full list of vendors.



Beat Kitchen

Caffe Gelato

Chicago's Dog House

Connie's Pizza

Da Lobsta

Dia De Los Tamales

Doom Street Eats

El Patron

Porkchop

Pork & Mindy's

Puffs of Doom

Robinson's No. 1 Ribs

Texas de Brazil

If you can't stand the lines at Taste but still want to treat yourself over the lunch hour while supporting local businesses, this might be your best bet. And hey, if you want to grin and bear it at the actual event, happening in Grant Park July 5–9, we're not judging either.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.